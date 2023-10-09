Congress Working Committee takes unanimous decision to support caste census

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday, October 9, said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- the party's highest decision making body -- has unanimously decided in favour of caste-based census and the party-led governments in states will hold the exercise.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Gandhi said: "We discussed caste census for four hours. We have a historic discussion. It was a unanimous decision. No one in the meeting was there who opposed it. The CWC has decided unanimously to support caste census in the country. It is a powerful progressive step for the emancipation of the poor in the country.”

He said that the Chief Ministers (Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot) sitting here have also said that they will take the caste census forward in the states.

It is worth to be noted that Rajasthan on Saturday night announced to hold the caste based survey.

To a question if Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties are together and will they support the caste-based census, he said: "The Congress has decided that it will wholeheartedly support the caste census and force the BJP to hold the caste census and if they fail then they should go as the country wants it and we will do it after coming to power."

"Most of the INDIA parties support it. There might be a few who have slightly different opinions. But I am confident that the vast majority will support it. We are not fascist force and will not force them," he said.

To a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress of dividing the country, he said: "The Prime Minister is making unconnected statements. The Prime Minister is incapable of doing caste-based census. Congress has four chief ministers, out of that three are OBCs, while BJP has 10 CMs. How many BJP chief ministers are from the OBC category? They have one OBC which will not be there after elections in Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister doesn't work for the OBCs but to distract them from main issues. "

The Congress leader's remark comes on a day the Election Commission announced the dates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.