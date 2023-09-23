Congress slams ex-ministers who laughed at Islamophobic slurs against BSP MP

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday, September 23, hit back at former Union Ministers and BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan for laughing while their party MP Ramesh Bidhuri used derogatory words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali. Jairam said that they deserve condemnation and that this is the shameful level to which the saffron party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has fallen.
Criticising the BJP leaders, Ramesh, who is Congress's general secretary communications in-charge said, "Two former Union Cabinet Ministers, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dr. Harsh Vardhan, shamelessly gleeful at the hate speech made by their party colleague Ramesh Bidhuri yesterday in the Lok Sabha. They deserve as much condemnation as the most awful Bidhuri himself. This is the shameful level to which BJP under Modi-Shah has fallen."
He also attached the picture of the two leaders laughing while Bidhuri made derogatory comments against Danish Ali, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. Jairam demanded Bidhuri's suspension from Parliament, saying that the language used by him "should not be used inside or outside Parliament".
Earlier in the day, Ali wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting to refer his case to the Privilege Committee and also urged him to order an inquiry into the matter.
Speaker Birla took "serious note" of objectionable comments made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.
Reacting to the criticism, Harsh Vardhan said, "It is a notorious and fabricated story filled with negativity and is being used by some vested political elements on social media to tarnish my image." He justified himself saying that he hadn't clearly heard what was being said. "While I was no doubt witness to the jugglery of words being thrown at each other (which in fact the entire House was), the truth of the matter is that in the chaos that existed, I could not clearly hear what was being said," he stated.
He said, "In thirty years of public life, I have worked closely with lakhs of Muslim brothers and sisters in my constituency as well as with colleagues from various walks of life ... I was overjoyed to have won as a Member of Parliament from the prestigious constituency of Chandni Chowk and this could never have happened if all communities had not supported me."
Harsh Vardhan also asked, "I ask my Muslim friends who are writing against me on social media today, whether they actually believe that I could ever have become party to usage of such derogatory language that would hurt the sensibilities of any one community ?"
With inputs from IANS.