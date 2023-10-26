Congress slams ED searches in poll-bound Raj; terms agencies BJP's main 'panna pramukh'

Congress on Thursday expressed its ire over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searching 11 locations in poll-bound Rajasthan, including the premises of party state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara, and summoning Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning.

Slamming the BJP in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "As election approaches ED, CBI and IT become the main 'Panna pramukh' for the BJP. In view of its definite defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last bet".

"After Chhattisgarh, the ED has also started action against the Congress leaders in Rajasthan for the Assembly election campaign. Dictatorship of the Modi government is dangerous for democracy. We will continue to fight against misuse of agencies, and people will give a firm answer to BJP," he added.

Reacting to the ED searches at the multiple locations, Gehlot said, "On October 25, Congress launched the guarantees for the women in the state. On October 26, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara premises were searched by ED. My son Vaibhav Gehlot also served a summons to appear before ED."

"Now you can understand why I have been saying that ED searches in Rajasthan keep happening because BJP does not want the women, poor, farmers to get the guarantees promised by the Congress," the Chief Minister said.

He also attached the copy of the ED summons under FEMA to his son Vaibhav.

calso hit back at the government and said, "Last week Ashok Gehlot addressed a press conference and raised questions on the actions of the central agencies. Today once again, the ED got active in Rajasthan. Modi ji fight elections straight, don't take help of central agencies."

Even Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV in a post on X, said, "BJP's Special Election Department wing "ED" has jumped into the fray to save the BJP, which has reached the verge of losing the election badly in Rajasthan. ED raids just one month before polls at state Congress president Govind Dotasra's residence is extremely embarrassing.

"Modi ji, fight in front of Janata ki adalat, how long will you fight the elections with the help of investigative agencies? Well the results will remain the same as in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka," he added.

The sharp reactions from the Congress came after the ED carried out searches at 11 locations across the desert state, including premises of Dotasara, independent MLA Omprakash Dudla and others in an alleged paper leak case.

The ED also summoned Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning under sections of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Notably, the polling for the 200-member Assembly is rescheduled for November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Determined to retain power for second consecutive terms, the ruling Congress has launched several pro-people schemes.



