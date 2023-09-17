Congress demands passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament Special Session

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the Indian National Congress, has called for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament. The CWC, during a two-day meeting on September 16 and 17 in Hyderabad, passed a resolution demanding the Bill's passage during the scheduled Special Session, which will take place from September 18 to 22.

The resolution, adopted at the committee's first meeting after its reconstitution, expressed concerns about the lack of parliamentary debate and scrutiny, resulting in important legislations being pushed through. It specifically criticised the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill, saying that it could compromise the Election Commission's independence in conducting free and fair elections.

In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh, who also serves as the party's communication in-charge, spoke about the CWC's demand for the Women's Reservation Bill to be passed during the Special Session of Parliament. He said that Rajiv Gandhi had introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May 1989, which was passed in the Lok Sabha but failed in the Rajya Sabha in September 1989. He further mentioned that former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao reintroduced similar bills in April 1993, and they were successfully passed, resulting in over 15 lakh women representatives in panchayats and nagarpalikas, constituting about 40% of the elected representatives in local self governments.

"As prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh brought the Constitution Amendment Bill for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. Bill passed on March 9, 2010 in the Rajya Sabha. But it was not taken up in Lok Sabha. Bills introduced or passed in Rajya Sabha do not lapse. Women's Reservation Bill is still very much active. The Congress party has for the past nine years been demanding that the Women's Reservation Bill already passed by the Rajya Sabha should now get passed by the Lok Sabha as well," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had reintroduced the Bill, officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, in 2008. Although the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, it was not passed in the Lok Sabha and lapsed following its dissolution in 2014.