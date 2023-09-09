Congress Chief Ministers to skip G20 dinner as Kharge not invited

All four Congress Chief Ministers will skip the dinner hosted by President Draupadi Murmu during the G20 event in New Delhi on Saturday, September 9.

The gala dinner is set to be held at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening with a guest list including foreign leaders, chief ministers, cabinet and state ministers and secretaries in the Union government.

However state chief ministers from the Congress party will be skipping the event opposing the President office’s decision to not invite Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress.

The absentees are Siddaramaiah, CM of Karnataka, Bhupesh Baghel, CM of Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot, CM of Rajasthan, and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CM of Himachal Pradesh. While many other Opposition Chief Ministers are expected to skip the dinner, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren are expected to be in attendance.

