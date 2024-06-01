Congress changes stance, decides to participate in exit poll debates

A day after announcing the decision to abstain from exit poll debates, the Indian National Congress changed its stance on Saturday, June 1. The party’s national spokesperson Pawan Khera said they will participate in the exit poll discussions on the evening of June 1, after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

“INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening.” Pawan Khera posted on social media platform X.

The Congress had earlier declared that the party would not participate in any exit poll programme, calling it a “slugfest for TRP.”

“Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on #ExitPolls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards,” Pawan Khera had said on May 31.

On June 1, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh went to the polls. The voting is expected to end at 6 pm, following which news channels are allowed to make their exit poll predictions based on the voters' responses and other insights given by agencies.

Exit polls predict a potential outcome of the polls before the official results are declared, and psephologists and political analysts like Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Kishor have already made their predictions based on ground reports.

The Election Commission of India held the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in seven phases, starting from April 19, and the results will be announced on June 4.