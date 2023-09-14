Cong taunts Assam CM once again, asks who is lying, as both Sarma & Commerce Ministry can't be right

A day after furore over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's company receiving Rs 10 crore subsidy, the Congress once again taunted the government asking who is lying because clearly both cannot be right.

In a tweet, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Who is lying -- the Assam Chief Minister or the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry? Clearly, both cannot be right."

He was responding to a tweet of party MP Gaurav Gogoi.

In his tweet, Gogoi alleged, "The whole day yesterday Himanta Biswa Sarma parroted one line regarding his wife’s firm. For his benefit I am stating the reply of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Parliament. Piyush Goyal’s reply has exposed the truth and both Ministers need to clarify."

He also attached the reply of Goyal in Paiament and answer of unstarred question on March 22, 2023.

On Wednesday, Gogoi brought the issue to the fore after he took to X and in a post said: “Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi launched the Kisan Sampada scheme to double the income of farmers of India. But in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy.

“Are Central government schemes meant to enrich the BJP?,” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister refuted the land scam allegations against his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, adding that she did receive any subsidies from the Central government to purchase land.

"The reply itself clarifies the fact that the Government of India has not released any funds to the mentioned company. I want to emphasise once again that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has received or claimed any amount from the Government of India. If anyone can provide evidence to the contrary, I am willing to accept any punishment including retirement from public life," he wrote on X.