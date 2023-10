Cong CMs to act on caste census, PM Modi incapable of holding the census: Rahul

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- the party's highest decision making body -- has unanimously decided in favour of caste-based census and the party-led governments in states will hold the exercise.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Gandhi said, "We discussed caste census for four hours. We have a historic discussion. It was a unanimous decision. No one in the meeting was there who opposed it."

He said that the Chief Ministers (Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot) sitting here have also said that they will take the caste census forward in the states.

It is worth to be noted that Rajasthan on Saturday night announced to hold the caste based survey.

To a question if Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties are together and will they support the caste-based census, he said, "The Congress has decided that it will wholeheartedly support the caste census and force the BJP to hold the caste census and if they fail then they should go as the country wants it and we will do it after coming to power."