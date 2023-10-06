Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial custody extended till Oct 19

The Vijayawada ACB Court on Thursday, October 5, extended the judicial custody of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu till October 19 in the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. With Naidu's custody coming to an end, he was produced before the judge virtually from Rajahmundry Central Jail and the judge extended the custody by two weeks.

The court also adjourned to Friday, a hearing on Naidu's bail plea as well as a CID petition for his custody.

The CID had arrested Naidu on September 9 in the alleged scam which took place when he was the Chief Minister.