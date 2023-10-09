Can Sanatana Dharma develop a conscience? Reflections on the SC’s admonition

About a fortnight ago, the Supreme Court, judging the case regarding the Muzaffarnagar school incident where the teacher had abused the Muslim student and had him slapped by the whole class, expressed anger that the Uttar Pradesh government and police did not do their duty; that they failed to comply with the Right to Education Act and protect students from discrimination and harassment.

It was reported that the court said the “State must take responsibility for this incident [...] If this incident has happened, then it should shake the conscience of the state.”

This is the state in which the CM Yogi Adityanath joined the Bharatiya Janata Party’s recent blitzkrieg defending Sanatana Dharma against the attack by Udayanidhi Stalin.

Now the Supreme Court asked what seems like a simple question: Where has your conscience gone? Why have you not protected the rule of law?

This question points to a deep impasse in Hinduism.

Simple definitions: Morality is seeking to find a common ground without any kind of bias or prejudice – i.e., finding a stance that is universally acceptable. Conscience is an inner voice that tells you about what is right and what is wrong, forcing you to think, act and criticise.

The teacher’s enactment of this humiliating drama was immoral. It is like (though less intense than) the cow-protectionists lynching a Muslim because he was carrying cattle in his truck. It is also similar in structure to a family or community murdering a boy from a lower caste because he dared to even propose to a girl of their caste. These have occurred with increasing frequency in recent years. Thus, the problem is not individual: the diverse perpetrators of these acts seem not to have an inner voice, a conscience, that tells them that what they are doing is a crime, a violence, a sin against society.

The concerned police have shown no respect for the law, and no morality by acting in a manner that was grossly unfair to the boy who already has been subject to humiliation and discrimination. They refused to register the name of the religious communities in the FIR, hiding the communal nature of the attack. There was no voice of conscience in their ear, telling them to do the right thing.