BRS leader Kavitha hails Women’s Reservation Bill, asks govt to ensure no hiccups

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s reported nod for Women’s Reservation Bill. However, in the absence of information about the format of the Bill, she expressed apprehension that it may get stalled in Parliament. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said it was the responsibility of the government to take all the parties along to ensure that there are no last-minute hiccups.

Finding fault with the government for lack of transparency with regard to clearance of the Bill by the Union Cabinet, she said the government should have officially informed the nation about it instead of selected media leaks.

The member of Telangana Legislative Council said while she welcomed the reported decision to table the Bill, she was worried because of what happened in the past. "We want to know what format this bill is in. Is it in the same format when it was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 or it is in a completely different format," she said.