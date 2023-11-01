BRS, BJP looted Rs 1 lakh crore in Kaleshwaram project: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, October 31, alleged that BRS and BJP looted Rs.1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana. Addressing an election rally at Kollapur in undivided Mahabubnagar district, he said the piers of the project were sinking and collapsing. He was referring to the recent incident of sinking of a portion of Mediagadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Rahul Gandhi told the people of Telangana that their vote for the BJP and the MIM would be a vote for BRS as all the three parties were working together.

He also promised that the Congress would give back to people all the money which KCR and his family looted during the last ten years of rule.