BJP's fake nationalism visible again in new disability pension rules for armed forces: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday trained his gun at the BJP government at centre saying that its fake nationalism is visible again in the new disability pension rules for brave armed forces as the present policy change shall flout multiple past judgements, rules and acceptable global norms.

He also demanded to set up an ex-servicemen commission at the earliest to address the grievances of military veterans.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said: “BJP's fake nationalism is yet again visible in the new disability pension rules for our brave Armed Forces. Around 40 per cent of army officers retire with disability pension, and the present policy change shall flout multiple past judgements, rules and acceptable global norms.”

He said that the All India Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association has strongly protested this new policy by the Modi government, which place soldiers at a disadvantage when compared to civilian employees.

Kharge said that in June 2019, the Modi government had come out with a “similar betrayal” when they announced that they will be taxing disability pension.