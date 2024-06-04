Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fails to cross halfway mark, makes presence felt in south

It is D-Day for Indian democracy. The counting of votes for all seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections started around 8 am. The process commenced with the counting of postal ballots. The News Minute will track all the updates and political developments to bring you the complete picture. Stay tuned!
But first a recap of what transpired yesterday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made an appeal to all civil servants and officers urging the entire bureaucracy to adhere to the Constitution and enact their duties. "Do not get intimidated by anyone. Do not bow down to any Unconstitutional means. Do not be afraid of anyone and discharge your duties, based on merit, on this counting day. We owe it to future generations, a vibrant Democracy and a long-lasting Constitution, as penned by the makers of modern India," he said.
The BJP has one seat to their name after their candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed from the Surat Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. The nomination of Congress’ candidate Nilesh Kumbhani and substitute candidate Suresh Padsala was rejected over alleged discrepancies. Eight other candidates, including Pyarelal Bharti of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidate, withdrew their nominations leaving Mukesh alone in the fray.
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy claimed that the party will secure a comfortable victory. "All three candidates of our party will win. Our BJP friends also will get a minimum of 20 seats," he added.
Officials are trying to break the lock of the counting room in Ambasamudram constituency in Tirunelveli since the key to the room has been lost.
According to the Election Commission of India, BJP is leading in 30 seats. Indian National Congress is leading in 10 seats and Aam Aadmi Party is leading in two seats. BJP candidate and actor Kangana Ranaut leads by 2,000 votes in Mandi constituency.
In Karnataka, Congress is leading in four seats, BJP in three and JD(S) in two. BJP's Pralhad Joshi is leading by 557 votes in Dharwad constituency. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of BJP leading in Mysuru by 3,428 votes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi trails by 6223 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi constituency. Congress candidate Ajay Rai leads with 11,480 votes.
Rape-accused and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Prajwal Revanna leading in Karnataka's Hassan constituency by 2,487 votes.
Rahul Gandhi leads in Rae Bareli constituency with a margin of 16,478 votes and Wayanad with a margin of 41,397.
BJP's K Annamalai trailing by around 8,000 votes in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore constituency. DMK's Ganapathy P Rajkumar leading.
In Tamil Nadu, VCK president Thol Thirumaavalavan leads in Chidambaram by 6,715 votes. DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi leads in Thoothukudi by 25,016 votes, A Raja (DMK) leading in Nilgiris, TR Baalu (DMK) leads by 44,176, Thamizhachi Thangapandian( DMK) leading in Chennai South (DMK) by 2,993 and Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) leading in Central Chennai by 7,815.
Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Sachithanantham R leading by 49,946 in Dindigul and Venkatesan S leading in Madurai by 22,664.
Congress Karti Chidambaram holding his lead by 4,503 in Sivaganga, Vijay Vasanth leading in Kanniyakumari by 7,037 votes, Jothimani S leading by 6,774.
Rape- accused Prajwal Revanna trailing in Hassan by 8,393 votes. Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel leading with 3,87,011 votes.
In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP's YS Avinash leads in Kadapa with a margin of 38,726 votes. Congress candidate YS Sharmila Reddy pushed to third place with 65,094 votes.
In Telangana, BJP's Eatala Rajender leading in Malkajgiri by 95,277 votes. Congress candidate Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy trails. Congress' Kadiyam Kavya leading in Warangal (SC) by 1,30,678 votes. BJP's Aroori Ramesh trails.
Dharmapuri candidate of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which in alliance with the BJP-led NDA, leads by a margin of 14,602 votes. DMK's Mani A trails.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleges results are being updated at a slower place on the ECI website and TV channels, "Why are the results on the ECI website and various channels not being updated at the pace that they were for the last two hours? Where have the orders for the slowdown come from?"
In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor has gained a lead of 4,663 votes. BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar pushed to second position.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contacted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu as his party cruises in Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
Congress leader KC Venugopal says all state machinery were deployed in Varanasi to help PM Narendra Modi win. "Ajay Rai put up a valiant fight. It is sure that nobody can change india's constitution and democracy will prevail," he added.
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi declared winner by ECI in Punjab's Jalandhar. He has won with a margin of 1,75,993 votes.
Suresh Gopi addresses the media, "When there were attempts to divert their [voters] minds to a wrong path, gods made their minds pure. It is their blessing. We all know Thrissur’s special demographic profile. If anyone of you think that its a wonder, this wonder was imminent."
As DMK holds lead in Coimbatore constituency, where BJP has fielded its Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, party workers distribute mutton biryani in Ukkadam's Kottaimedu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the BJP HQ in New Delhi at 7 PM. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to meet INDIA bloc leaders at 5 pm.
Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai wins Haveri constituency by a margin of 43,513 votes defeating Congress candidate Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath
BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi wins Dharwad constituency in Karnataka by a margin of 97,324 votes defeating Congress candidate Vinod Asooti.
BJP opens account for first time in Kerala. Suresh Gopi wins in Thrissur by a margin of more than 74,686 votes.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor retains Thiruvananthapuram by a margin of 16,077 voters defeating BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.