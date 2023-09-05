Bihar caste census: Plea in SC challenges classification of transgenders as ‘caste’ instead of ‘gender’

The special leave petition, filed through advocate Tanya Shree, said that the Patna High Court disposed of the writ petition without taking into account the fact that classification of transgender under the category of caste and not under the category of gender in Bihar Caste Census, 2022 is violative of Article 14, 15, 16 and 21 of the Constitution of India, as well as Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.