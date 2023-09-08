Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway to open by year-end, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday, September 8 that the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will open by this year-end or by January of 2024. The minister also added that, “Through access-controlled highways, we are connecting Delhi to Chennai via Surat, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kurnool, Chennai (and beyond), Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi (and also to) Bengaluru and Hyderabad.”

The minister further claimed that the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will reduce travel time between the two metro cities to two hours. However, it remains to be seen how this will be accomplished. The distance between the two cities is approximately 350 kilometers and currently takes around 5- 6 hours to travel.

Gadkari was speaking at the 75th anniversary celebrations of Ashok Leyland at Chennai, where he was invited as a guest of honour. At the event, the minister also said, “We are also building the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra access-controlled highway. The Mumbai-Delhi highway budgeted at rupees 1 lakh crore is completed up to Vadodara. By bringing this highway till Surat, we are bringing a new green highway for Chennai. You don’t need to go to Mumbai and Pune. From Surat, you will be able to reach Nasik. Then it will go from Nasik to Amhednagar to Solapur to Kurnool. From Karnul it will go to Chennai, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore, Kochin and everywhere.” He further claimed that these highways would “Reduce the distance between Delhi to Chennai by 320 kilometres.”