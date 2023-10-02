Bengal Guv seeks clarification of Kolkata Mayor also holding state Minister portfolio

Triggering yet another point of contention, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought clarifications from the state government on how Firhad Hakim could simultaneously hold the positions of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor as well as the Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister.

Raj Bhavan sources said the Governor sent a letter to the state government on Sunday night, October 1, regarding the issue.

In his letter, the Governor has sought clarifications from the state secretariat on whether these two parallel chairs of “city mayor” and “cabinet minister” come under the purview of the “office of profit.”

Hakim is currently in New Delhi to participate in Trinamool Congress’s two-day agitation programme at Jantar Mantar on the non-issuance of Union government funds to West Bengal. He said he would react on the matter after he was fully aware of the details of the Governor's letter.

He, however, said that he was only answerable to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had appointed him for the two posts. On Sunday, the Raj Bhavan announced the Governor’s decision to appoint interim vice-chancellors for six more universities in West Bengal, which triggered another point of contention.

The state Education Department has raised objections to such appointments of vice-chancellors on two counts. The first objection was that the appointments were made without any discussion with or the concurrence of the Department.

The second was regarding the appointment of a retired IPS officer as the interim vice-chancellor of the University of North Bengal.