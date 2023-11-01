Apple's threat notifications: Congress calls Union Minister's probe assurance 'bluff'

Hours after Union Minister for Electronics and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government will "get to the bottom" of alleged notifications sent by Apple to some Opposition leaders about attempts to compromise the iPhones associated with their Apple IDs, the Congress on Tuesday hit back at the Union Minister, calling his remarks "bluff and bluster".

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw, your bluff and bluster is not fooling anybody. Instead of sermonising the opposition about its role, your government must come clean. In your entire address, just like in 2021, you did not deny using spyware on opposition leaders."

"Your reluctance to issue a categorical denial itself shows you have a lot to hide in this matter. Your call to Apple to join an investigation is even more laughable. How can the criminal himself be the prosecutor?" added Venugopal, who also received the alert from the iPhone maker about an alleged "state-sponsored" attack on his phone.