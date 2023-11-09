‘Another Diwali when I can’t go home’: In MP, thousands wait for jobs despite clearing exams

Each youngster in Madhya Pradesh is addressed as either bhanji (niece) or bhanja (nephew) by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who, as their maama (uncle), often makes tall claims about giving them jobs.

But by the BJP government’s own admission in the assembly in March, of the 39 lakh registered unemployed youths across the state, only 21 people were given government jobs over the last three years. Additionally, allegations of malpractice have smeared many recruitment exams and the results of many others have been delayed. Be it the vacancies for patwaris or for nurses, forest guards and even within the state public service commission.

Youngsters in Madhya Pradesh have repeatedly criticised the BJP government through protests and the Congress is targeting the Chouhan administration too. Newslaundry spoke to many job aspirants in Indore to understand their issues and their views on the election.

“People pass comments…they tell my father at his office that he should call us home if we are jobless. What could have made our parents proud of us has now become a reason for shame for them. Because of us they cannot show their face in public. This is the second Diwali when I cannot go home because of this,” said one of the job aspirants.

But will unemployment become a major poll plank?

Watch: