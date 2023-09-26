Amit Shah holds meeting with top J&K BJP leaders to discuss poll preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, September 25 held a meeting with the top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir BJP to discuss the upcoming elections in the Union Territory and ways to strengthen the party organisation there, party sources said.

In a meeting held at Shah's residence, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP In-charge Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP Co-Incharge Ashish Sood, State BJP Presidents, Ravinder Raina, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta as well as other top J&K BJP core group leaders were present.

According to party sources, in the meeting with J&K BJP leaders, the Union Home Minister discussed the security and the political situation in the state.