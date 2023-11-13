After Deepavali celebrations, Delhi’s air quality index dips again

The Supreme Court order banning firecrackers containing barium was violated in several areas of Delhi on Deepavali day, November 12. Many in their celebration of the festival burst firecrackers at areas like Shahpur Jhat and Hauz Khas. On November 7, the Supreme Court had banned the use of firecrackers with barium, warning that every state was to follow it.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, reeling under severe air pollution, remained in the “poor” category by the evening of Sunday, when Deepavali celebrations of bursting firecrackers were at their peak.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai had also made a plea on Sunday, asking people not to burst firecrackers for Deepavali, the ANI reported. Gopal Rai said that the festival could instead be celebrated by lighting lamps. "I appeal to people in Delhi and nearby areas of Delhi. Diwali is a festival of diyas. Celebrate Diwali in a grand manner by lighting diyas but don't burst crackers and make it difficult for people to breathe because the festival is to spread happiness (sic)," Rai told ANI.