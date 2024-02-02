Actor and model Poonam Pandey passes away at 32

Actor, fashion model, and social media influencer Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday, February 2, according to a statement released on her official Instagram handle. Poonam was 32 years old, and the statement said she lost her life to cervical cancer.

“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,“ the statement read.

This has left many people in shock and many others expressed concern in the comment box asking if Poonam‘s account was hacked. However, India Today reported that they confirmed Poonam’s death with her manager who also said that she was in the last stage of cervical cancer. The funeral is said to take place in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Poonam was a vivacious actor and fashion model who was active on social media and reality TV. It was in 2011 that Poonam became the eye of a controversy after she announced that she would strip herself naked if the Indian cricket team won the world cup. There was public disapproval and extensive online harassment directed towards her at the time.

She made her acting debut in Bollywood in the 2013 film Nasha. At the time, some posters of the film were attacked by the Shiv Sena, calling them “derogatory”. She was also seen in films like Adalat, Aa Gaya Hero, and The Journey of Karma, among others.