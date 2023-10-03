24, including 12 infants, die in 24 hours at Maharashtra hospital

In a shocking development, at least 24 persons, including 12 infants, have died in the past 24 hours at a government hospital Nanded, Maharashtra, triggering strong reactions from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday, October 2. According to officials, among the dead are at least 12 infants aged between 2 and 4 days, while the remaining are adults in some cases of ‘poisoning’ at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital.

Though the hospital authorities have been evasive on the large number of fatalities in such a short time, the opposition parties have attacked the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding the sacking/resignation of Health Minister Tanaji Sawant. The Dean of the hospital, S Wakode, told mediapersons that six male and six female babies succumbed to various causes, while another 12 adults died, mostly from snake-bites.