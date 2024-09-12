‘We are with you’: Kerala govt to Wayanad landslide survivor, after her fiance’s demise

The Kerala government has expressed its solidarity with Shruthi, a resident of Meppadi in Wayanad, after her fiance Jenson died in a road accident on September 11. Tragically, nearly two months ago, Shruthi’s entire family was killed in the devastating Wayanad landslides. At least 230 people died in the unprecedented tragedy.

On September 9, Jenson and Shruthi visited Puthumala, which is approximately 10 kms away, to pay respects to her mother. Her mother’s body was recently identified using DNA tests. However, while returning the bus they were traveling in met with an accident, and Jenson sustained severe injuries. Though he was put on ventilator support, he succumbed to injuries on the night of September 11.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said , “It is devastating that Shruti, who lost her family and home in the July 30 landslide, now faces yet another tragedy. No amount of compensation can truly make up for such profound losses.”

“What we can offer Shruti is the assurance that the entire state stands in solidarity with her. We share in the grief of Shruti and Jensen's loved ones. May Shruti find the strength to endure the challenges and hardships,” the Chief Minister said.

Shruthi works as an accountant in a private hospital in Kozhikode. The couple were childhood friends, and got engaged in June. They were supposed to get married in December.

In the aftermath of the landslide tragedy, which claimed nine members of her family, Jenson had said that he would take care of Shruthi. “I will not leave her alone; I will always hold her close to my heart. Our dream is a house and a job for Shruthi. After my death, she should not be left alone,” he had said.

Recalling this, Revenue Minister Rajan said, “Like Jenson’s last words, she will be provided with the best job she can get and we will hold her close. Kerala government will be keen on this”.

Stating that Jenson’s loss was extremely saddening, the Minister said neither the government nor the residents of MeppadiMeppadi will abandon her.

“At a very young age, she is facing a lot of difficulties in life. She lost her entire family overnight. She was confident and she tried moving forward. This must have devastated her again. I am assuring that Shruthi won’t be left alone; this government and the people of this place will be with her. We have the responsibility to make sure that she is not alone,” he said .

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Mammootty also expressed their condolences. “You will be remembered till the end of time my brother”, Fahadh said.

Mammootty said that Jensen's demise was extremely saddening. “The pain of Shruthi... is beyond what can be imagined. May Shruthi and Jenson's loved ones get immense strength to bear all this,” he added.

Jenson's postmortem was completed at 10 am, and his body will be kept at Ambalavayal for public homage. His funeral will take place at 3 pm at Nithya Sahaya Matha Church in Andoor.