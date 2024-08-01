Kerala
Wayanad landslide: 'We handle every corpse with respect', volunteers at Meppadi Health Centre
At least 260 people have been killed and several hundreds are missing in the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala on July 30, with the death toll seemingly rising as rescue and recovery efforts continue. TNM's Korah Abraham visits the Family Health Centre in Meppadi where the recovered bodies are being brought for post-mortem. Volunteers speak about their daily routine, how they handle corpses, and what keeps them going.
