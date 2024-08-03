Wayanad landslide: Rescue volunteers get stranded in Suchipara forest, rescued

Relief officials on Saturday, August 3, rescued three volunteers who were left stranded near the waterfall in Suchipara forest in Wayanad. The volunteers belonging to Malappuram – Raees, Salim, and Muhsin — had crossed the waterfall on Friday to retrieve bodies trapped under the landslide. However, due to the extreme distress of trekking nearly 10-12 km in search of bodies, one of the volunteers suffered a drop in blood pressure and experienced muscle cramps. By the time they decided to get down the forest, it was already late in the evening. The water current was also strong, and the volunteers were forced to seek shelter on the rock for the entire night.

Suchipara is just a couple of kilometres from Chooralmala – one of the worst-hit regions in Wayanad.

In a video recording, Raees shared, “I'm okay, I'm safe. Yesterday, we found a body from there. So we thought it was likely that there might be more bodies upward. That's why we went there. But after 10-12 kilometres, one person's blood pressure dropped.”

He said that his friend had also suffered muscle cramps. “We couldn't come back down, and it was already 4-5 pm by then. By the time his blood pressure seemed to be back to normal, it was 7 pm. So we had to stay back overnight.”

Raees was rescued by the Idukki Armed Police Battalion with the help of a rope, using which he was able to cross to the land. Three officers — Bino, Rajeesh, and Ranjith — were part of the rescue operation on the ground. They were assisted by the police, the fire force, the Army, and other volunteer squads.

Salim and Muhsin had to be airlifted as they were injured and fatigued. They are likely to be taken to a hospital in Malappuram for treatment.