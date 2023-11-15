US-based Indian arrested after shooting his wife at church courtyard in Chicago

A Malayali pregnant woman based in the United States of America was allegedly shot by her husband on Tuesday, November 14, and remains in critical condition, according to reports. Thirty-two-year-old Meera, who came to the US from Uzhavoor of Kottayam in Kerala, was reportedly two months pregnant when she was shot in the courtyard of a church in Chicago. The woman’s husband Amal Reji, also based in the US and whose hometown is near Ettumanoor in Kottayam, was arrested by the Chicago police.

The woman was allegedly shot in her stomach and her mouth at around 10 pm on Tuesday, at close range. She was immediately shifted to the Lutheran Hospital in Chicago where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition remains critical due to a hemorrhage in the stomach.

Meera and Amal got married in 2019 and have a three-year-old child. Meera is the daughter of Lali and Abraham from Uzhavoor. She has a sister who also lives in Chicago.