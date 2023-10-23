Top Kerala JD(S) leader calls for national plenary to discuss Deve Gowda’s somersault

Senior JD(S) leader, A Neelalohithadasan Nadar on Monday said their National President HD Deve Gowda's decision regarding the party joining the BJP-led NDA alliance was not taken in concurrence with party units in Kerala.

The need of the hour is for a national plenary of our party to discuss the present impasse. There has been a lot of opposition to this move from several state units,” said Nadar.

Nadar is a rolling stone in Kerala politics and has been a Lok Sabha member, a legislator on many occasions and a state Minister. He is one of the senior-most leaders of the JD(S) in Kerala.

“The way out of this impasse is not floating a new party or merging the party with another one. Numerous state party units do not agree with the position taken by the National President. We will say that we are the real party, as what happened in Karnataka is only applicable there,” he said.

JD(S) is a full-fledged ally of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left, and its nominee K Krishnankutty is the state Power Minister and its state President Mathew T Thomas is a legislator. Both have categorically slammed HD Deve Gowda for his decision.

The state party unit is meeting later this week and a final decision on what they intent to do is expected then. All eyes are on Nadar after his statement calling for a national plenary.