Thrissur: Five killed after speeding lorry rams into tent they were sleeping in

Five persons, including two children, all belonging to a nomadic group were crushed to death in Thrissur in the wee hours of Tuesday, November 26, when a speeding lorry rammed into the tent they were sleeping in. The accident occurred near JK Theatre on the National Highway around 4.45 am. Seven others sustained injuries, with five reported to be admitted in critical condition at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Kaliyappan (50), Nagamma (39), Bangazhi (20), four-year-old Jeevan and one-year-old Vishwa, all natives of Govindapuram in Palakkad. The lorry, transporting timber from Kannur to Kochi, had allegedly veered off course, broken through barricades, and crashed directly into the tent where over 10 of the group were sleeping.

According to reports, the driver Alex (33) and the cleaner – both from Kannur – have been arrested. The driver was reportedly in an inebriated condition when the accident occurred. The accident site is an area where roadwork is underway and vehicle access is typically restricted. However, the driver had apparently driven through despite a diversion sign.