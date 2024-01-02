‘They displayed their culture’: Kerala Guv lashes out at SFI for burning his effigy

The spat between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit another low on Monday, January 1, when the Governor slammed the cadre of the state's ruling party and its student wing. Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), affiliated to the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), had on Monday burnt an effigy of Arif Khan, who is also the Chancellor of state universities. The act was part of the SFI's protest against him for nominating right-wing people to the administration of universities in the state.

After the Governor, who returned to Kerala from Mumbai on Monday night, was informed of this, he retorted: "In my case, they have burnt my effigy only, while they have burnt and killed people in Kannur and other places." He added that they were "displaying their culture."

Enroute from the airport to the Governor's official residence , SFI activists also waved black flags at his convoy and the police took the protesters into custody.

The relationship between Arif Khan and Pinarayi Vijayan have been sour for a while, with both constantly taking on each other through media statements. On January 29, when Pinarayi arrived at the Raj Bhavan to attend the swearing-in of two new Ministers, the two did not interact or even greet each other.