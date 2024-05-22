The story behind INC Kerala’s newly built social media game

The Indian National Congress (INC)’s Kerala unit seems to have got the social media game down pat this Lok Sabha election. With its nearly one lakh followers, the party unit’s X (Twitter) handle is being lauded by a section of netizens for posing incisive and well-researched questions on the social media platform, forcing opponents to respond. Their memes, which primarily draw humour from popular Malayalam films, poking fun at everything from the Election Commission (EC)’s inaction against hate speeches to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘close relations’ with the Adani group, have found resonance with X users opposed to the BJP.

“So who is running this handle after all?” X users have been wondering, with some even calling for those behind INC Kerala’s X handle to take over all of the party’s social media accounts at the national level.

Vijay Thottathil, a member of Kerala's digital media cell and social media influencer, tells TNM that these changes happened over the past year, specifically after the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)’s former digital media convener Anil Antony left the party and joined BJP. Congress Kerala had subsequently formed a new social media team, with Sarin P taking over as convener.

“It was in March 2023 that we formed the new digital media cell,” says Vijay. “We did not have a strong support system earlier. Even during the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which was a huge event for the Congress, Anil never took the initiative to post anything on social media handles."

There is currently a 26-member team, including Vijay, that decides the social media strategy across digital platforms for the Congress in Kerala. “Our social media strategy is platform-specific,” Sarin tells TNM. “On Instagram, we make an effort to convey issues in a manner that appeals to youngsters specifically. On WhatsApp, it’s mostly forwarded messages derived from the posts on Instagram, X, or Facebook. There are people who like to read a lot. For them, we write extensive and factual narratives on specific political concerns.”

For X (@INCKerala) specifically, where the party unit seems to be finding most success, they have a team of around eight people. “Subhash and Ranjith, who are based in Bengaluru, handle the primary work alongside me on X,” Vijay says.

The ‘X’ strategy

X, typically, is the go-to social media platform for politicians and journalists to set political narratives world over, but as Sarin and Vijay point out, it hasn’t been as well established yet in Kerala where people still turn to Facebook for political discourses. “In Kerala, politics is said to happen mostly on Facebook. Even the online media in Kerala mostly engages with the content on Facebook. One could wonder if it’s because we haven’t updated to the times yet, or if it’s simply that Malayalis are reluctant to accept change,” says Sarin.

Vijay says that if they share a Malayalam post on X, they may hardly get 80-90 likes.

That’s why Congress Kerala decided to focus on national-level topics over state issues on X, a decision that has since worked out well for them. “If we share an English-language post on a nationally relevant topic, we now typically get around 1,000- 2,000 likes. We have consistently reached that many people over the past couple of months,” he says.

Besides, Sarin says, netizens in X seem more informed on political matters. “People on X have an inquisitiveness to know what is happening behind the curtains.”

The likes and reposts that Congress Kerala rakes in on X are almost on par with the responses that the INC India handle gets, despite the fact that the national handle has more than 10 million followers. The Kerala handle’s reach could also be because of its use of English language, which ensures that it reaches a wider audience beyond language barriers unlike the national handle that usually posts in Hindi.

The posts made by Congress Kerala have so far been successful enough to warrant direct responses from Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP’s IT cell convener Amit Malviya, and BJP’s Gujarat unit.

For instance, the INC Kerala’s ‘expose’ of sorts on the Vande Bharat trains was one of its most successful posts yet. In a thread of posts, the handle detailed how the data on Vande Bharat trains highlighted a “concerning trend regarding economic disparities” in India, further explaining how the exorbitant rates were leading to the trains running empty. “We’ve decided to prick the ‘Vande Bharat’ bubble. Analysis of IRCTC booking data reveals that over 50% of Vande Bharat runs either operate with empty or partially filled seats,” it posted on X.