Shooting in Kerala school: Ex student threatens teachers with gun and fires into the air

A former student, who barged into a school in Kerala’s Thrissur district with a gun, fired shots into the air as he threatened staff and teachers on Tuesday, November 21. The shooting took place at Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary school. The former student, who has now been taken into custody by the Thrissur East Police, has been identified as Jagan, a native of Mulayam in Thrissur. According to reports, he was using an air gun.

CCTV visuals show Jagan, in a black shirt, sitting cross-legged on a chair in the Higher Secondary Principal’s room. He was then seen taking a gun out from his bag. The staff in the Principal’s room can be seen leaving the room at this point. Jagan then ran into classrooms and fired multiple times into the air. The incident happened around 10.30 in the morning.

According to reports, Jagan had shifted to the Vivekodayam school after he created trouble in his previous school. He studied in the Vivekodayam school for a year but did not write his final exams in 2023. Police officials suspect Jagan could have been under the influence of drugs when he entered the school.