Shigella alert in Kerala, health department steps up vigil

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Kerala has sounded a public health alert after fresh reports of Shigella infections in parts of the state, prompting the Health Department to order intensified containment and prevention measures on a war footing.

Health Minister K. Muraleedharan has directed local self-government bodies and health officials to strengthen surveillance, sanitation, and water safety interventions to prevent further spread.

The government has launched urgent measures to ensure the safety of drinking water sources, with special focus on chlorination, inspection of public wells, and strict monitoring of contamination risks.

Sanitation drives have been stepped up across affected localities, with instructions to ensure rapid removal of waste and improved hygiene standards in public spaces.

Officials said the response mechanism is being coordinated jointly by the Health Department and local bodies, with field-level teams instructed to remain on high alert.

Hospitals have also been asked to ensure adequate facilities, isolation readiness, and availability of essential medicines in case of a surge in cases.

Shigella infection, caused by bacteria spread mainly through contaminated water and food, typically leads to symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Health authorities have warned that children are particularly vulnerable, and extra precautions are necessary in schools, childcare centres, and residential communities.

The Minister has appealed to the public to extend full cooperation to containment efforts and strictly follow hygiene protocols.

Citizens have been advised to drink only boiled or purified water, maintain regular hand washing with soap, and ensure proper food hygiene practices to reduce the risk of infection.

Anyone experiencing symptoms has been urged to seek immediate medical attention without delay, as early diagnosis and treatment are critical to preventing complications and further transmission.

The government reiterated that all necessary preventive measures are being actively implemented, including strengthening hospital preparedness and monitoring systems.

Officials expressed confidence that with coordinated administrative action and public participation, the outbreak can be effectively contained and further spread controlled.