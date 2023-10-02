SA players in Kerala try pronouncing Thiruvananthapuram, leaves everyone in splits

South African seam bowler Andile Phehlukwayo blinks and smiles when he is asked to pronounce the name of the city he has just landed in. The cricket team has come to Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, where they will have a practice match with New Zealand ahead of the 50-over World Cup India is hosting this year. Andile finally manages a close 'Thiruvananthampuram' before he bursts out laughing. His team mates Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Gerald Coetzee all fail to get it right, with 'Thirapunanram', 'Thiruvananthamtharapuram' and 'Thiramprampam' tumbling off their mouths. Three players -- Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi -- do get it right.

The fun clip was shared by Thiruvananthapuram's Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, with a quip: The South Africans have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram! But can they tell anyone where they are?