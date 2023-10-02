SA players in Kerala try pronouncing Thiruvananthapuram, leaves everyone in splits

South African seam bowler Andile Phehlukwayo blinks and smiles when he is asked to pronounce the name of the city he has just landed in. The cricket team has come to Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, where they will have a practice match with New Zealand ahead of the 50-over World Cup India is hosting this year. Andile finally manages a close 'Thiruvananthampuram' before he bursts out laughing. His team mates Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Gerald Coetzee all fail to get it right, with 'Thirapunanram', 'Thiruvananthamtharapuram' and 'Thiramprampam' tumbling off their mouths. Three players -- Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi -- do get it right.
The fun clip was shared by Thiruvananthapuram's Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, with a quip: The South Africans have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram! But can they tell anyone where they are?
Trivandrum is easier, says batsman Heinrich after his messed-up ‘Thiruvanthramputhram', and laughs. That's how the British called the place when they ruled the country. Trivandrum remained the official name until in 1991, the government of the day rolled it back to Thiruvananthapuram. Thiruvananthapuram was conveniently renamed by the British as because it was too twisted for their tongues. The name came from joining 'Thiru', 'Ananthan' and 'Puram'. Ananthan is the mythical serpent that Lord Vishnu of the Hindu mythology rests on. The city hosts the iconic Vishnu temple, Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple, where Lord Vishnu is represented as resting on serpent Anantha. The temple attracted a lot of attention when a , estimated to be worth a trillion dollars, was discovered there.
Before Kerala was formed and British India was a collection of princely states, Thiruvananthapuram was part of Travancore, which covered several of the south districts of present day Kerala and small parts of south Tamilnadu. Marthanada Varma, who ruled Travancore in the 18th century, shifted the capital from Padmanabhapuram to Thiruvananthapuram.
The name Travancore came from Thiruvithamcode of Kanyakumari, a small town near Padmanabhapuram, says a . 'Tiru-Vithan-Kodu' is believed to have come from Sri-Vazham-Kodu, "a place where the goddess of prosperity dwells", the report says.
Ananthapuri is another common name of Thiruvananthapuram, which comes from the Sanskrit word Syanandapuram. Manuscripts written by Travancore king and composer Swathi Thirunal contained to it. There was also a book called Syanandapura Varanam in the 12th century, according to a quoting historian MG Shasibooshan. The name Thiruvananthapuram came only 143 years ago, says the report in TNIE.
Samyukta Journal gives other names of Travancore as Venad, Vanchi-desham and Tiru-Adi-Desam, all of which might have been easier for the South African players to pronounce.