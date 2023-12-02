‘RSS keeps women suppressed, decides what they should wear & do’: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, December 1, said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) kept women suppressed and decided what they should wear and do. Addressing a mammoth rally of the Mahila Congress rally in Kochi, he said, “The RSS doesn’t share power with women, they decide what the women should wear and what the women should do,” said Rahul. The Congress leader was participating in the inauguration of 'Utsaah’, a Kerala Mahila Congress convention.

Turning towards the men sitting on the stage at his venue, he said, “I am very happy to see the big turnout of women and I find it difficult to spot men in the crowd, but looking at the stage, I find a good number of men.”