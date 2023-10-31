Pinarayi Vijayan can’t lay a finger on Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Kerala BJP head

After the Kerala police registered a case against Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar over a social media post on Kalamassery blasts, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Surendran said that the party will deal with it legally and politically. "Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not be able to lay a finger on Rajeev Chandrasekhar. We condemn this (case). When a former top Hamas leader spoke (online) at a rally in Malappuram, no case was registered against the organisers. But now a case has been registered against the Minister because he spoke against it," said an angry Surendran.

"Vijayan is playing appeasement politics ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. This is just meant to please a section of people with the vote bank in mind. We will staunchly oppose this legally and politically," he added.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) also raised a complaint against Rajeev Chandrasekhar on his reaction in the social media soon after the Kochi blasts took place on Sunday at a congregation of Jehovah Witnesses hich led to the death of three people and injured more than 30 others.