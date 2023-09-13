People rush to get masks, sanitisers after Nipah infections surface in Kerala

Since the Nipah infection has once again been confirmed in Kozhikode of Kerala on the evening of September 12, Tuesday, people have been flocking pharmacies to buy masks and sanitisers. Wearing face masks and applying sanitisers had become a norm in the early months of COVID-19 more than three years ago. At one point, no one in Kerala could be found without a face mask. However, with reduced cases and risks associated with COVID-19, most people in the state had stopped wearing masks. But fresh cases of Nipah, which had first broken out in Kerala in 2018 killing 17 of the 18 affected persons, has brought back fears of infection.

“Since the news came out last evening, a lot of people came to buy masks and sanitisers, but not so much today,” says an employee of UK Medicals, one of the oldest pharmacies in Kozhikode. At Model Chemist, on the city’s Bank Road, there has been an increase in the sale of masks and sanitisers, one of the staff said. Same thing happened at the Neethi Medical Store of the Kozhikode Town Cooperative Bank.

In a release issued by the state's health department on Tuesday, N95 masks and other protective equipment were recommended for people in contact with an infected person. These will help avoid germs even if close contact with the patient is required, the release said. In the areas where the Nipah virus infections were detected, everyone with symptoms of the disease, such as fever with headache, cough and shortness of breath, have been advised to wear N95 masks. Their caregivers, including family members, should also wear masks. The government advisory also said that all healthcare workers should use N95 masks while attending to patients.

Two people in Kozhikode died of the Nipah virus infection and two others are under treatment. Following this, the Health Department announced containment zones in Kozhikode, in the areas where the infections were found. Minister Veena George said that there was no need for fear but prevention was important, and advised proper care, quarantine and timely contact with health workers. A control room has been started in Kozhikode and the public can contact the numbers 0495 2383100, 0495 2383101, 0495 2384100, 0495 2384101 and 0495 2386100 for clearing doubts.