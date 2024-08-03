Pathanamthitta man donates land to people who lost their families in Wayanad landslide

Shibu Orikompil, a resident of Pathanamthitta, has announced that he will donate one acre of his land to any volunteer organisation that will provide shelter for the children who lost their parents and parents who lost their children in the horrific Wayanad landslides. The houses in Wayanad – a hilly region dotted with tea estates – were destroyed by landslides that trapped and killed the residents, between 2 am and 6 am on July 30. More than 200 people have died and thousands injured in the disaster.

Speaking to TNM, Shibu said that he is going to donate his one acre of land to create a community for children who lost their parents and adults who lost their children and families. “I am willing to give this land to some volunteer organisation, either religious or political organisations. But they should be serious about this and have the necessary funds. The only condition I have is that my family members and I should be trustees in this shelter because we do not want those who relocate here to be left destitute by the organisation,” he said.

“The reason I am prioritising children who lost parents and parents who lost children is that they need each other the most now. They can support each other and thrive here,” he said. On what prompted him to donate the land, he said, “The visuals I saw of the landslides shook my conscience. I decided that if there is a reason to live, then let this be it.”

Shibu’s land is located at ward five of Chenneerkara in Pathanamthitta, around 1 km away from the Cheekanal coconut oil mill. Anybody organisation interested in designing and creating the community and possessing the necessary funds can contact Shibu at 89213 67554.