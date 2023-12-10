Paradise review: Darshana, Roshan sail through wonderfully in this chilling Lankan drama

The cottage, close to the woods where a sambar deer roams by like a watchful god, is perhaps the paradise in the little world Prasanna Vithanage creates in his new film. Or perhaps it is paradise when the camera zooms out and carries the cottage’s two inhabitants to the caves and rivers of Sri Lanka, where centuries-old stories are sacredly retold. The film leans a lot towards these stories, based out of the Ramayana, and its two main characters appear to be built around versions of Sita and Rama. Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew sail through wonderfully as a couple far removed from home, presenting you a drama with the thrills you don’t expect. Prasanna’s script is as crafty as it’s gripping.

The film was screened at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala on Saturday, December 9. A Sri Lankan film that comes with a good dose of English and Malayalam in addition to Sinhalese and Tamil. Both the lead actors handle languages with ease. Roshan spouts Hindi, English, and Malayalam in equal measure while Darshana speaks fluent Tamil, English, and Malayalam. As Keshav and Amrita (Ammu), they are clearly cosy in each other’s company, the comfort that comes from years together in love. After watching a beautiful sight, Amrita rests her head on Keshav’s shoulders, a look of contentment on her face.

Keshav is the more practical one, overjoyed at finally getting a breakthrough with a series for Netflix, panicky when Ammu holds a loaded gun meant for hunting. He is the partner who recalls that it is time to start a family. In the face of a crisis, he means business, is menacing until he is taken seriously. He is single-mindedly focussed on getting his stuff back after a scary burglary. The police are involved, the staff questioned. Keshav seems indifferent to everything else that’s going on in Sri Lanka – the financial crisis of 2022, the shortage of fuel, and the protests of people.