Need to strike balance between punishing guilty & protecting innocent: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court observed that the criminal justice system has to strike a balance between punishing the guilty and protecting the innocent, as it considered two anticipatory bail applications filed by two men, accused by their estranged wives of raping their minor daughters. Both the accused contended that these were false case by their wives to deny the husbands custody of their children.

After going through the pleas, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of one of the accused on finding that a prima facie case had been made out against him. In the second case, the police informed that the case was slated to be closed as no evidence was found against the accused to support the allegations and hence he will not be arrested.

However, the court before coming to the above ruling in these cases held that Section 438 (4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) does not create an "absolute" bar on granting pre-arrest or anticipatory bail to persons accused of raping minors, particularly when no prima facie case found against the accused. Section 438 (4) CrPC effectively says anticipatory bail cannot be granted in "any case involving the arrest of any person" accused of child rape, which is punishable under Sections 376 (3), 376-AB, 376-DA and Section 376-DB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).