Mohammad Faizal's Lok Sabha membership restored again following SC order

The membership of Lakshadweep Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammad Faizal was restored by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, on Thursday, November 3, following the directions of the Supreme Court. He was disqualified on October 4 for the second time after the Kerala High Court refused to suspend his conviction in a case of attempted murder. The Secretariat, in a notification on Thursday, restored his membership to Lok Sabha. He has been restored after the Supreme Court, on October 9, stayed the Kerala HC order that rejected the MP's plea seeking suspension of his conviction.

The bench, comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Sanjay Karol, while staying the High Court’s order, also said that the benefit of suspension of conviction from the August 22 remittance order of the Supreme Court will be operational. On August 22, the apex court set aside a Kerala HC order that suspended the conviction of Faizal and remitted the matter to the High Court for fresh consideration. While remittance, the SC held that the benefit of the suspension of conviction will continue for Faizal until the HC disposes of the application. After the Kerala HC, on October 3, refused to suspend his conviction, following which Faizal approached the SC.

On January 11, a sessions court in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti sentenced Faizal to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of the late Union Minister PM Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Following this, Faizal was suspended from Lok Sabha on January 13. However, despite the Kerala HC staying his conviction on January 25, the notification of his disqualification was not withdrawn. The Lok Sabha secretariat withdrew his disqualification for the first time only on March 29.

(With IANS inputs)