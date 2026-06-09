Major IAS reshuffle in Kerala: Suspended officers Ashok, Prashant get new postings

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala government carried out a sweeping reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service officers, issuing transfers and new postings for officials across departments. The reshuffle, the new UDF government's most extensive bureaucratic reorganisation since assuming power, also formalised the postings of two senior officers – B Ashok and N Prashanth – who were recently reinstated into service following suspension.

The order was issued by the General Administration Department on June 8.

B Ashok, who faced suspension for openly criticising former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, while N Prashanth has been appointed Special Secretary, Sports Department, with additional charge of Special Secretary for Youth Affairs, Zoos, Museum, Archaeology and Archives Departments.

MG Rajamanickam, who was Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited, replacing Minhaj Alam, who moves to Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Department and Agriculture Production Commissioner.

Dr Rathan U Kelkar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been given additional charge of three departments — Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation, Information and Public Relations, and the Department for the Welfare of the Elderly — in addition to the responsibilities he was already holding.

Bishwanath Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance Department, has been given full additional charges of the Coir Development Department and Housing Department, adding to his existing additional charge of the Water Resources Department. He has, however, been relieved of the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department.

KR Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, has been given full additional charge of the Planning and Economic Affairs Department and will serve as Member Secretary of the Kerala State Planning Board. He will continue to hold additional charges of the Taxes Department, Rebuild Kerala Initiative and Public Procurement Advisory Department.

Dr Rajan N Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, has been relieved of three portfolios he was holding — Cultural Affairs (Archaeology, Archives and Museums), Personnel and Administrative Reforms, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Official Language) Departments. He will continue to hold additional charge of the AYUSH Department.

Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph has been transferred from the Women and Child Development Department to head the Health and Family Welfare Department. She will also hold additional charge of the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

TV Anupama moves from the Local Self Government Department to Secretary, Transport Department, picking up additional charges of Airports, Metro Rail, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms Departments.

The reshuffle also saw the creation of two new ex-cadre posts — Commissioner, Land Revenue and Principal Director, Local Self Government Department — for a period of one year each.

H Dineshan, who was Executive Director of Kudumbashree, has been posted as Commissioner, Land Revenue, while Divya S Iyer takes charge as Principal Director, Local Self Government Department.

Dr Renu Raj, returning from study leave, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department with additional charges spanning multiple health institutions. Sreedhanya Suresh has been appointed Commissioner of Food Safety.