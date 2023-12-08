‘Left organisations are not running marriage bureaus’: Pinarayi’s jibe at Islamic scholar

Reacting to Islamic scholar Nazar Faizi Koodathayi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, December 7, said the Left organisations are not running any interfaith marriage bureau. The CM made this sarcastic comment in response to state secretary of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Sunni Yuvajana Sangham Nazar Faizi Koodathayi’s allegations that the organisations associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were “abducting” Muslim women and getting them married to people from other religion.

“If young women and men decide to get married no one can prevent them from doing it”, Pinarayi Vijayan said while addressing the crowd at Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam. “Such changes represent the changing of time and It happens naturally. No organisation or government is doing anything to bring this change. It does not need to be given other dimensions,” he added.

On December 6, Nazar Faizy, accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and their youth organisations, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI), of promoting interfaith marriage in the name of secularism. He made the controversial speech at the Sunni Mahallu Federation Kozhikode convention.

He also alleged that interfaith marriage is a “malicious political plan” of the ruling government. He urged the Mahal Committee, a local Islamic organisation, to be vigilant about the trend of Muslim women marrying non-Muslim men, and trying to destroy the identity of Muslim women.

“The constitution of India provides the right to marry from the same religion. However, some believe that the marriage between Muslim and Hindu communities is only secularism. The party leaders supporting this and party offices are using it for this”, he said in the speech.

However, after facing criticism, he later claimed that he was speaking for religions. “I am not saying they are not only targeting Muslim women. People of all religions were promoted for interfaith marriage”.