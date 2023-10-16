Kerala's Guruvayoor temple invites applications for cook only from ‘abled Brahmins’

Nearly a month after Kerala’s Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K Radhakrishan, who belongs to the SC community, recounted an incident of caste discrimination he faced at a temple in Kerala, another row has sprung up, in connection with the Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayoor. In inviting applications for the post of a cook, the temple has specified that only those who belong to the privileged Brahmin caste can apply.
The Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board is the apex body that does all the job selections for the various Devaswoms. All the temples in the state, other than the ones which are privately run, come under the various Devasoms.
The notice for the post of cook at the Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayoor not only has a condition that only Brahmins can apply, but also that those with disability cannot. The scale of pay is Rs 23,000 – Rs 53,000.
Asked about it, Radhakrishnan, who is also the Minister for Devaswoms, said that he was not aware of such an advertisement. It was reported by OnManorama that a similar notice was issued in January last year before the Minister intervened and cancelled it, although the reason was cited as COVID-19-related.
The minister had revealed his experience of the alleged caste discrimination in September, as having occurred at a temple in Payyannur of Kannur district in January, where he was invited for an inauguration. He said that the temple priests who lit the inaugural lamp before him had refused to hand over the small lamp used for the lighting directly to him, and placed it on the floor, in an apparent show of "untouchability" once practised by the privileged caste towards the lowered castes. The minister said that he refused to pick up the lamp and expressed his objection during his inaugural speech. He also said that they seemed to have no "untouchability" towards the money he gave but only towards him.
(With inputs from IANS)