Kerala's Guruvayoor temple invites applications for cook only from ‘abled Brahmins’

Nearly a month after Kerala’s Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K Radhakrishan, who belongs to the SC community, recounted an incident of caste discrimination he faced at a temple in Kerala, another row has sprung up, in connection with the Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayoor. In inviting applications for the post of a cook, the temple has specified that only those who belong to the privileged Brahmin caste can apply.

The Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board is the apex body that does all the job selections for the various Devaswoms. All the temples in the state, other than the ones which are privately run, come under the various Devasoms.

The notice for the post of cook at the Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayoor not only has a condition that only Brahmins can apply, but also that those with disability cannot. The scale of pay is Rs 23,000 – Rs 53,000.