Kerala’s CPI(M) mouthpiece under lens for allegedly publishing false news about protesting octogenarian

Eighty-six-year-old Mariyakutty, a daily wage labourer, who has been protesting against a delay in social welfare pension to her, is set to move the Kerala High Court against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' for "portraying her in a wrong light". The elderly woman has been protesting with a begging bowl in Idukki, against the delay in social welfare pension due to her and others when crores of rupees were being spent on 'Keralayeem' in the first week of this month in the state capital. The video of the protest was circulated widely on social media.

On November 10, when a section of the media, including Deshabhimani, criticised the protest, news surfaced that Mariyakutty owns 1.5 acres of land and two houses and her daughter was based out of Switzerland. It alleged that she had joined hands with the Congress party to malign the reputation of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The woman then decided to approach the local village officer and submitted an application to find her land and other assets. After due process of inspection, the authorities issued a certificate stating that she doesn't own any assets. It was also learnt that her daughter resides in Adimali and not in Switzerland as claimed by certain media reports and ekes out a living by selling lottery tickets.