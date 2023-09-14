Kerala woman stabbed by stalker dies after battling for life for eight days

A 19-year-old woman who was stabbed by a 21-year-old man in Kerala nine days ago, succumbed to her injuries on September 13, Wednesday. Alka Anna Binu,a nursing student from Rayamangalam, was attacked by Basil, a native of Iringole, at her house near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam District on September 5. Basil allegedly stabbed Alka with a machete multiple times. He was later found dead in his own house shortly after the incident.

Alka was admitted to Ernakulam Medical College, Kalamassery, and later shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, after she was badly injured in her neck and head. She was on ventilator support as she had suffered major head injuries. She also developed pneumonia and eventually succumbed due to multiple organ failure.

Basil had trespassed on her house and stabbed Alka using a machete multiple times, according to the police. Alka’s parents were not at home when the assault took place. Her grandparents Ouseph and Chinnamma, who were injured while trying to save her, were admitted to a hospital in Perumbavoor. Basil allegedly assaulted them with a cricket bat.

Police said that Alka and Basil had known each other for a while, and he was enraged that she did not want to be in touch with him anymore. Basil was a student at a private institution in Palarivattom. After the attack, police identified him and traced him to his house where they found him dead. He died allegedly by suicide within an hour after the attack.

Alka’s funeral will be held at St Mary’s Cathedral in Kuruppampady at 4 pm on September 14.