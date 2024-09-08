Kerala: Two-day-old infant’s body found in a bag at Thrissur railway station

The body of a newborn was found abandoned in Kerala’s Thrissur railway station in the morning of Sunday, September 8. The body was in a bag, and it was found by sanitation workers on the railway bridge around 8.50 am. The baby boy was two days old.

“I was cleaning the stairs and noticed a bag near the lift. I lifted the bag while cleaning, and it was heavy. So, I informed the RPF official, and as per the officer's instruction, I opened it. It was the body of a newborn. The body was folded with a yellow towel,” the sanitation worker told the media.

The Thrissur railway police who are investigating the case are checking CCTV footage from the railway station as well as the nearby areas of the station.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Thrissur Railway Police, Thomas KO, said the body was in a backpack. “We are currently checking the CCTV visuals to identify the person who carried the bag.”

The body has been shifted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital for conducting a postmortem.