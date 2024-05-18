Kerala to face heavy rains till May 21: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of increased rainfall activity over Kerala between May 17 and May 21. On Saturday, May 18, an orange warning was issued in Wayanad and Malappuram and a yellow warning in the remaining 12 districts. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Meteorological Department has predicted enhanced rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days.

An orange warning indicates rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm, and a yellow warning for rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115. 5 mm in a 24-hour period.

Kerala has been witnessing widespread heavy rainfall the past week, with instances of waterlogging and damage to trees reported from several places. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, May 17, said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and adjoining north Tamil Nadu. Because of strong westerly-south westerly winds that are predicted to prevail over Kerala between May 17 and 21, the Met Department warned that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also warned fisherfolk not to venture into the sea.

On May 18, an orange warning was issued in Palakkad and Malappuram and a yellow warning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad. In Tamil Nadu, orange warning in Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi; yellow warning in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Madurai was issued.