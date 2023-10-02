Kerala rains: IMD issues yellow warning for nine districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for nine districts of Kerala on Monday, October 2, even as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state. The met department has also predicted heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) in one or two places in the state on Monday, October 2. Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places on October 2 and 3.

The warning has been issued to Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts. A yellow warning indicates predicted rainfall of 6-11 cm in a 24-hour period.

Kerala has been witnessing widespread heavy rainfall for the past four days, with instances of waterlogging and damage to trees reported from several places. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.