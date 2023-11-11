Kerala police accused of assaulting 14-year-old son of migrant workers

The parents of a 14-year-old boy, on Saturday, November 11, filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Commission accusing the Kerala police of physically assaulting their son. The incident took place in Alappuzha, where the boy and his family migrated for work from Delhi.
As per reports, the boy, who is a class 10 student was beaten up by police officials of the Mannancherry station in Alappuzha on Friday, a day after he was let off in a case where his electric bike went and rammed onto the vehicle of another person.
On Thursday night, after the accident, the boy was called to the Mannancherry police station for an inquiry.
As Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, & Rajasthan go to the polls, TNM and Newslaundry are joining forces to bring you the best on-ground reportage and analysis. to support our election fund.
However, as the other person did not want to file a complaint, the case was settled and the boy was sent home with his parents.
On Friday, the boy was again called to the police station. He went along with his parents, to whom the police demanded Rs 1000. But Yusuf, the boy's father, refused to give the money citing that the case was settled.
As per reports, the parents were made to wait outside the station while the boy was taken inside and beaten up with lathis and kicked by the police officials.