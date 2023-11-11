Kerala police accused of assaulting 14-year-old son of migrant workers

The parents of a 14-year-old boy, on Saturday, November 11, filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Commission accusing the Kerala police of physically assaulting their son. The incident took place in Alappuzha, where the boy and his family migrated for work from Delhi.

As per reports, the boy, who is a class 10 student was beaten up by police officials of the Mannancherry station in Alappuzha on Friday, a day after he was let off in a case where his electric bike went and rammed onto the vehicle of another person.

On Thursday night, after the accident, the boy was called to the Mannancherry police station for an inquiry.